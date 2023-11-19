The French army successfully completed the test launch of a long-range ballistic missile on Sunday. The missile launched from the Biscarrosse military station in southwestern France and then fell into the Atlantic Ocean, “hundreds of kilometers away” from the coasts of any country, Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu said.

Missiles of this type can be used for nuclear bombing, but naturally since it was a test the missile was not armed. The launch was carried out primarily to demonstrate the credibility of France’s nuclear deterrent capabilities. The country is the only European state together with the United Kingdom to possess nuclear warheads.