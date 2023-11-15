Four international arrest warrants were issued in France on Tuesday against Syrian President Bashar al Assad and three other people, accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity committed during the war in Syria, which began in 2011. The other three people they are Assad’s brother, Maher Assad, and two Syrian army generals, Ghassan Abbas and Bassam al Hassan.

It is not clear which judicial body exactly issued the arrest warrants: the news was given by the lawyers of some Syrians who denounced the violence and crimes at the center of the investigations and was subsequently confirmed to the French news agency AFP by sources from the French judiciary. In France, a section specializing in war crimes and crimes against humanity at the Paris court has been investigating crimes committed during the war in Syria for two years. The investigations were launched after complaints made by a number of human rights organisations. They specifically concern two episodes in 2013, in Eastern Ghouta and Duma respectively, in which hundreds of people were killed. They are conducted on the basis of universal jurisdiction, a principle of international law based on the idea that some rules that prohibit particularly serious crimes, such as genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity, are universal, that is, valid for all states in the world .