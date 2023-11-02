It seems that we continue to be surprised by news of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, this time coming from France. We recently learned that the game there already exceeded one million units sold and now we have more details.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

An undoubtedly outstanding award has recently been confirmed. The French Minister of Culture has proposed granting the producer Eiji Aonuma the title of “Chevalier de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres”. This award recognizes people for his contributions to artistic development in France and worldwidehonoring their achievements in the field of artistic creations.

Eiji Aonuma, known for his work in the video game franchise The Legend of Zelda, has left his mark in the entertainment industry and is recognized for his contribution to art and culture through his innovative creations with this title. !! Congratulations!!

