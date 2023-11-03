We bring more interesting information for Metal Gear Solid fans. We are talking about the recent compilation confirmed in its original announcement for Nintendo Switch.

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1

We remind you that, after numerous rumors and indications of the return of the franchise, it was shared that we will receive Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1, a collection that includes Metal Gear Solid, Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty and Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater . It was confirmed at the Nintendo Direct in June 2023. And now we have information about its graphical performance.

This is what Digital Foundry shared:

Game

Technical information

Metal Gear Solid 1 – Port developed by M2. – Base resolution of 240p. – Slight deformation of textures. – 30fps with sharp drops to 20fps or less in first person. – European version at 25fps paired with 50Hz. – Audio problems. Metal Gear Solid 2 – Similar to the HD Collection version released in 2011. – Reduced codec dialogue delay from 3 to less. – Native resolution of 720p. – Anti-aliasing quality varies by platform, none apparent on Switch. – Rough geometric edges on Switch at 1280 x 720 without anti-aliasing treatment. – Apparently no texture filtering is applied. – Urgent need for fixes in anti-aliasing and texture filtering. – 30fps limit on Switch in handheld or docked mode. – Reduced frame rate impact on motion blur effect, especially in first person. – Uneven distribution of 16 and 50 millisecond frames, creating jittery movements. – 60fps flashes with doors and lockers (unlocks at 60fps) linked to game logic. – In Switch portable mode, drops around 20fps in scenes. Metal Gear Solid 3 – Similar to or close to the HD Collection version released in 2011. – Native resolution of 720p. – Application of anti-aliasing on all platforms (including Switch), except MGS2. – Activation of texture filtering for Switch. – 30fps limit in portable or docked mode of Switch. – Reduced frame rate affecting motion blur effect. – The third game improves many of the technical issues in the Switch version.

The game has already been released on Switch in digital format and also in a controversial physical edition. Players have the option to purchase the entire collection as a single title or purchase the games individually for €19.99 each. The complete Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 costs 59,99€.

Don’t forget that it was launched with some errors that Konami will fix in the future. We leave you with the trailer:

