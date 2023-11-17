It promises to be a long night in the Las Vegas paddock. The failure of the concrete fixing around a manhole, which caused Carlos Sainz’s accident in the tenth minute of the FP1 session, forced the International Federation staff to start a control operation on all the manholes present along the 6110 meters of the route. The FIA ​​has not officially announced whether the FP2 session will take place, but scenarios have been foreseen.

Photo by: Francois Tremblay

Here is the manhole cover hit by Carlos Sainz during Free Practice 1 of the Las Vegas GP

If the verification operations are completed in time to be able to give the okay to enter the track by 02:00 local time (11:00 Italian) FP2 will take place by adding another 30 minutes to the scheduled time to recover part of the time lost in FP1. However, if the operations were to be prolonged by postponing the start of FP2 to 02.30, the duration of the session should be 60 minutes.

It will not be possible to go any further, given that the runway is scheduled to reopen for ordinary traffic at 05:00 local time. If it is not possible to resume activity today, recovery of lost time tomorrow will be considered as far as possible.

