The designer did not appreciate the uncertainty about the penalty first given and then taken away from the Granata in the Italian Cup match, there is a risk of sending the wrong message. The referee will remain fourth official on Sunday in Roma-Lecce (designations already made), then he will remain out of action for one or two rounds and will start again from Serie B. We could see him again in December

Matteo Dalla Vite

November 3 – Bologna

Francesco Fourneau, the referee who (badly) directed Torino-Frosinone in the Italian Cup, will remain fourth official in Roma-Lecce on Sunday by virtue of designations already carved in stone two days ago: but then, after the uncertainty in not maintaining the point on the penalty kick given and then taken away by Torino, he will almost certainly remain out of action for one or two rounds in Serie A. Before returning, however, he will return to see the pitch as match director in Serie B. And the VAR Eugenio Abbattista who recalled Fourneau convincing him that the Monterisi-Seck penalty should be cancelled? It will be the first “match-official video” in Milan-Udinese on Saturday evening for the same concept of already certified designations of a Serie A that begins tonight with Bologna-Lazio, then later we will see if the logic of the turnover will keep him a round in… bench, which however is not likely given the many commitments, including abroad, of the Italian “VMO”.

Wrong message

—

After having seen and reviewed the episodes of the Italian Cup match at the Olimpico Grande Torino, the designer Gianluca Rocchi did not consider the choice to validate Frosinone’s first goal to be criticisable (even if that touch of the hand gave a different direction to the ball and the impact on Gineitis smacks of irregularity) but he did not appreciate at all the uncertainty shown by Fourneau in not confirming that penalty kick for a blow by Monterisi on Seck in the first extra half: because letting it pass creates the wrong message, that is, that if a player (even initially) does not fall in the area it becomes difficult to give a penalty kick. Sportsmanship should not be “punished” in any way, especially when obvious damage has been created.

Forcing

—

In essence: that penalty initially awarded by Fourneau had to be “defended” because no one wants the attackers to be incentivized to fall. Indeed, the act of falling always and in any case goes precisely against the directives of recent years given by the designator himself who has reduced the percentage of so-called “penalties”. Moral: when there is a serious foul the penalty must be given, even if the referee can be misled by the attacker not falling. Removing it was a stretch, because the players’ sporting attempt not to collapse should not be seen as extinguishing the penalty to be awarded. In practice, then, Fourneau will be “stopped” before the break for the national teams (therefore on the twelfth matchday) and will then return to Serie A later, probably in December, with a stint among the cadets.

November 3, 2023 (modified November 3, 2023 | 3:21 pm)

