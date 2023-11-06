Suara.com – A total of four motorbikes belonging to Kembangan residents were burned by unknown people (OTK) while parking at the Child-Friendly Integrated Public Space or RPTRA Kampung Baru, Kembangan, West Jakarta, Monday morning.

One of the witnesses who was also the victim of his motorbike being burned, Atun (52) said the arson incident occurred at around 04.00 WIB.

“What pretext does that sound like, when I saw it, it was really red. I woke up my husband. Wake up, wake up, wake up, there were fires,” said Atun to journalists at the location, Monday (6/11/2023).

When he approached the source of the fire, he saw a resident’s motorbike on fire. Not only that, her husband and child’s motorbikes were not spared from the fire.

A total of four motorbikes caught fire. Two of them were burned to the ground leaving only skeletons behind.

“My husband’s and my child’s motorbikes were hit, the other two motorbikes were just hit by hot air,” he said.

Atun suspects that the motorbike was deliberately set on fire because there was a pile of rubbish on the motorbike.

“This (motorcycle) is like being placed in rubbish. So plastic waste is placed on the motorbike and then burned,” he said.

Until now, it is not known who set the motorbike on fire.

“When I got here there was no one,” he said.

Meanwhile, Atun’s son, Eky (32) admitted that he was shocked because two of his motorbikes were destroyed by fire. He admitted that he had never had enemies or fought with anyone.

“Never fought,” said Eky.

However, Eky said that in his neighborhood there were many young people who often hung out late at night.

“Sometimes when we scold, we also encourage them,” he said.

According to him, every time young people hang out there, they often find plastic clips suspected of containing drugs. Not only that, Eky also admitted that he often found contraceptives in the form of condoms at RPTRAs.

Currently, Eky has reported the incident to the police. However, the incident was not recorded on CCTV cameras.

“I reported it to the police, but when I checked the CCTV it couldn’t be seen because it was blocked by a tree,” he said.