The Palestinian Authority that governs the West Bank said on Wednesday that four Palestinians were killed in an Israeli army military operation in a refugee camp in the West Bank city of Jenin. According to the Palestinian Authority’s Ministry of Health, two of the people killed were minors, an 8-year-old child and a 15-year-old teenager. The Israeli army did not comment on their killings, but said it had shot at some people in the refugee camp of Jenin, defined as “suspects”, in response to an explosive device launch against its soldiers. The radical Palestinian group Hamas said the 15-year-old was one of its members.

The Israeli army also said it had arrested 17 Palestinians, and that one of the people killed was a commander of Islamic Jihad, a radical Palestinian armed group in the Gaza Strip allied with Hamas, with which Israel is at war. Despite the ongoing truce between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, in recent days the Israeli army has not interrupted operations in the West Bank, the other region that the Palestinians govern with a certain degree of autonomy but occupied in a significant part by Israel illegally.