Fabio Fossati, former coach of Andrea Cambiaso, had his say on the Juventus full-back, touching on various topics.

Fabio Ditchesformer coach of Cambiasofootballer of Juve, he told Juventusnews24. Here are his words on the defender of the Old Lady:“In Albissola, Andrea was a constant crescendo even though he was the one with the least playing time. His most important quality is certainly his mentality.

What struck me most was the way he approached training after playing perhaps a few minutes on Sunday.

He entered with hunger, without missing a beat and was not moved by anything. He was an exemplary professional, always on point. After the Promotion I told him that he would be more formative another year in Serie D and intelligently he went to Savona, but I was certain that he would have a path among the professionals.”

November 6, 2023 (modified November 6, 2023 | 7:01 pm)

