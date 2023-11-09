Turn 10 and Forza Motorsport veteran Alan Hartman is promoted to head of Xbox Game Studios, how is this different from Matt Booty’s role?

The organization of Xboxor technically Microsoft Gamingthe name of Microsoft’s video game division of which Phil Spencer is CEO, took a major turn last month when Matt Booty and Sarah Bond were promoted to president of content and studios and president of Xbox respectively.

Today we learned who will occupy the position of director of Xbox Game Studios, which was previously held by Matt Booty. He will be a veteran of Turn 10, the creators of Forza Motorsport: Alan Hartman.

Hartman, who joined Turn 10 in 2005, has announced his new role on Linkedin: “Excited to represent an elite group of game creators in my new role leading Xbox Game Studios” (via VGC).

Xbox Game Pass por 1€

Play the best titles on PC with Xbox Game Pass, now on an exclusive offer.

Subscribe for €1

So what’s the difference between Matt Booty and Alan Hartman’s positions?

Alan Hartman takes over from Matt Booty, and will lead all Xbox Game Studios studios and subsidiaries. That is to say:

343 Industries The Coalition Compulsion Games Double Fine Productions The Initiative inXile Entertainment Mojang Studios Ninja Theory Obsidian Entertainment Playground Games Rare Turn 10 Studios Undead Labs World’s Edge Xbox Game Studios Publising

That leaves out ZeniMax Media (Bethesda) that although they are part of Microsoft Gaming (and ultimately respond to Phil Spencer) operate with greater autonomy: Arkanek, Bethesda Softworks, id Software, Machine Games, Tango GameWorks…).

The new role of Matt Booty, from presidente de Game Content and Studiosalso includes ZeniMax, with the aim of better coordinating all Microsoft studios.

This is very significant since Spencer himself acknowledged that it was his fault for not having been aware of Arkane when they released the criticized Redfall: although there were surely other factors, This role seems a direct consequence of that failure…as well as the departure of Pete Hines.

Launch:

October 10, 2023

And also

Discover more about Javier Escribano, author of this article.

Learn how we work at Hobbyconsolas.

Video of the day

Enjoy our best videos

see more