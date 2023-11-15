Turn 10 Studios presented the new Forza Motorsport update which introduces, among other new featuresthe Yas Marina circuit.

The Abu Dhabi track will be available in four layoutsincluding the full 3.28-mile Circuit, the North Corkscrew, the North Circuit and the South Circuit. The course will be featured in the Open Class Series with this second update, as well as in the “Spec Series” multiplayer mode.

Also, every week starting From Thursday 16 November, new featured cars will be added to the Showroomincluding the 2013 Aston Martin V12 Vantage S, 2016 Lamborghini Aventador Superveloce, 2011 Bugatti Veyron Super Sport and more, available at a 30% discount using earned credits.

The complete changelog of the update can be consulted on the official website.

