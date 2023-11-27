Forza Horizon 5the arcade racing game set in Mexico, welcomed the Lucid Air Sapphire todaya new car that could appeal to fans of Fast and Furious and other film productions of this nature.

The car, which you can get from the shop by spending twenty points in the Winter of the American, is an American car that boasts 1234 horsepower and provides mobility and road holding, as well as being quick on the asphalt. In that sense, it is one of the fastest cars in the world. Reviewed by our Stefano Calzati, Forza Horizon 5 is available now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

