After taking a trip to the past, Epic Games is almost ready to reveal the future of Fortnite. It will do so through a special event called El Big Bang, which promises to be a great experience full of new features for players. Below, we tell you everything you need to know to enjoy the surprises that the studio is preparing.

What is and when will The Bing Bang of Fortnite: Battle Royale be?

The end of another chapter of the Battle Royale is approaching and, with it, the beginning of a new era. To do this, Epic is working on The Bing Bang, which promises to be one of the biggest events in the game so far.

While the company hasn’t revealed what surprises it will reveal, we know the event will take place Saturday, December 2, at 1:00 PM, Mexico City time. Players will be able to access The Bing Bang half an hour earlier.

The company revealed that players will be able to participate in groups of up to 4 people. As part of the advance preparations, Epic will deactivate the experiences they created a few hours before the event.

Subsequently, the experiences created by the players will also be paused due to the maintenance that will be given to the game for the start of its next chapter. According to recent leaks, Epic is preparing a concert with Eminem and a collaboration with LEGObut it is not yet clear if this will be part of The Bing Bang itself or will come after maintenance.

Finally, you should know that the study warned about the presence of flashing lights at the event, so photosensitive people or people with epilepsy should take precautions.

There’s very little left for The Big Bang of Fortnite

What time will The Bing Bang be?

Mexico — 1:00 PM Argentina — 4:00 PM Colombia — 2:00 PM Peru — 2:00 PM Colombia — 2:00 PM Chile — 3:00 PM

