Fortnite has announced that it will take measures never before seen in the game to combat online abuse and harassment between players. A measure that has a chained mechanism for recording voice chats that occur in the game.

Although this factor causes us to have less privacy in our voice conversations within the gameseems a necessary measure to eliminate toxicity and harmful behaviors among the community of one of Epic Games’ best games.

The specific recording will be sent automatically when a player reports irregular behavior. The in-game option is called “Voice Report.” and if we enable it, it will record voice chats during the game. It has an option to “disable when possible” although we do not recommend choosing it.

A feature that many players have been asking for for months and that seems to finally be added to the title, not without finding certain detractors and many others of support. A controversial but necessary measure to combat this type of behavior.

Recordings will be stored on the player’s device on which they are playing the title. This option will always be marked as active if Epic Games detects that the player is a minor. You can take a more in-depth look at the official information that we leave you below.

