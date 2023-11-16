After the skins of Michael Myers and Lewis Hamilton (available since yesterday), Epic’s Battle Royale is preparing for a new collaboration with Invincible.

There’s never time to rest Fortnite. Since the beginning of the Origins season (Fortnite OG), Epic Games’ Battle Royale has enjoyed a second youth, with figures as positive as the more than 44 million players on its first day.

There are still two weeks of content left in this season of Fortnite: Chapter 4, which with the return of the original map has captivated millions of players on all platforms.

As always, collaborations are the sauce of Fortnite. On Halloween, the cool Michael Myers It gave us a few scares, and since yesterday it is available la skin de Lewis Hamiltonthe star of F1.

But there is more. Fortnite dataminers have found files that reference Invincible, the animated series which released its season 2 a few days ago.

And it seems that Invincible has subscribed to the collaborations. Without going any further, the villain Omni-Man arrived in Mortal Kombat 1 very recently, as part of the first fighter pack.

Fortnite x Invincible

This new crossover is already a fact. Epic Games hasn’t announced it yet, but insiders HYPEX y China They have done their thing again, revealing the skins of this collaboration.

The main characters of Invincible arrive in Fortnite OG, as part of an update that will be available in the coming days. We are waiting for the official announcement.

These are the skins of three characters, Invincible, Omni-Man and Atom Evewhich they will wear with their own outfits, objects and accessories in the Battle Royale.

The most normal thing is that these articles are available in the Fortnite storeor as part of the Fortnite OG Battle Pass.

Below, we show them the three skins already filtered:

Invincible

Omni-Man

Atom Eve

When the Fortnite OG season ends, the Battle Royale will move forward with its next chapter. In fact, what could be the Fortnite Chapter 5 map has already been leaked, with a code name: Helios.

Fortnite OG is available for free on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. Meanwhile, the controversy with its mobile versions (Epic versus Apple and Google) remains hot in the courts.