Fortnite is still one of the most popular titles today, so is not saved from the problem of toxicity in video games. Epic Games wants end bad behavior within Battle Royaleso he designed and released a new tool that excited and generated doubts equally in the players.

Find out: The Game Awards 2023 comes to Fortnite; How to vote in the new special category?

Related video: Fortnite: how did it become heaven for crossovers?

Fortnite receives new voice reporting tool

Through a statement, Epic Games reported that it will reinforce its efforts to combat harassment, discrimination, intimidation and any other inappropriate behavior that players have in the game chat.

For this he presented a new anonymous reporting system, which will allow users to make reports about other players, as well as block or silence people with bad behavior. Now, how does the tool work?

Epic explained that the system will save the last 5 minutes of voice chat audio. Material will be removed on an ongoing basis to ensure that reports can only be made based on the 5 minutes of audio that is saved. The file will be stored on users’ consoles or computers and not on the company’s servers.

When a user starts the reporting process, then the audio file will be uploaded and then it will be sent to Epic’s servers, which will analyze it to apply the relevant sanctions and then delete the material. The company reiterated that it cannot access chat audio in any way unless players send it a snippet of their conversation.

The studio knows that this novelty may bother some players concerned about their privacy, so it is completely optional and can be configured to activate or deactivate it where possible.

Players who are reported and are subject to a sanction will be notified by email. There they will be explained the reason for their punishment, the duration, the rules of the game and they will be given a link to a site about their case, from where they can appeal if they believe it is necessary.

Fortnite has a new tool to combat toxicity

There are players concerned about their privacy

While many players believe that this novelty will be quite useful to combat toxicity, others are concerned about your privacy. On social networks you can read comments that doubt the tool and Epic’s promises that it does not have access to the material that is saved for the reports.

Some players believe that it is an invasive system, especially since not all players will set it to be turned off and not work while interacting with others. As of this writing, Epic has not said anything about the community complaints.

In case you missed it: Snoop Dogg will open a video game studio focused on Fortnite: Death Row Games

Here you will find all the news related to Fortnite: Battle Royale.

Related video: The end of games as a service

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News