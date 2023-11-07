Fortnite has reached record numbers with its Origins Season and its return to the initial stages of the Epic Games jewel. It has been a long time since the game has experienced such a moment of popularity like the current one, which has helped it stand out again among current battle royales.

The Origins Season already has an official end date that has been shared by Epic Games itself. Specifically, it is the day December 3, Sunday, when this final season of Fortnite will come to an end. The ending time is 04:00 CET in Spanish time.

The planned duration of this Fortnite season has lasted just over a month. Just a few days ago, he recorded the most successful moment of his entire career.

