Surely you remember the details about the return of Chapter 1 and how it had doubled its number of players, and today we bring interesting news for Fortnite fans, very attentive. They relate to new measures in the game.

As we have learned, it seems that Epic Games is limiting certain cosmetics in the game. This is an update of “age classifications” on islandslimiting certain cosmetics in them.

Some players have been frustrated by restrictions on the use of popular items and there are comparisons to the Roblox model from the community. Epic promises to adjust outfits to be compatible with all rankings next year, but players suggest implementing “auto adjustment” function before the update.

We will have to stay tuned to see how this situation evolves.

