It was a rumor and it has finally come true. Fortnite has recovered its original map to start the Chapter 4 – Origins Season, which takes players to the year 2018 by recovering the battle royale’s original island. In fact, this new season will bring a different phase from the past to free-to-play, starting with the legendary map from Chapter 1 – Season 5.

If for some time now you have considered that Fortnite was no longer like the game that accumulated so much success in times like the COVID-19 confinement, Epic Games has managed to provoke a nostalgia effect by recovering the mythical map that will make Players want to start their games again in the legendary Pisos Picados. Also returning are items like the shopping carts, off-road carts, assault rifle, pump-action shotgun, and more.

If it’s only a few hours since the start of the Origins Season, Fortnite could be about to return to its golden age. At the time of writing this news There are more than 3 million simultaneous players on the battle-royale serverswhich points out the calling effect that the return of the original island is having in the game.

Fortnite finally rescues its players

Returning to the origins of Fortnite is a pleasure for every player, so the title takes advantage of the opportunity by launching a battle pass with more than 50 new items, unlockable in just four weeks. It should be noted that the pass can be obtained for 950 V-Bucks and allows you to obtain up to 1000 V-Bucks.

Fortnite, which recently added an Alan Wake experience, could be able to rescue many of its players with this season and then try to consolidate this re-consolidated user base next year. Of course, Epic Games has played its biggest asset.

