Fortnite conquered millions of fans thanks to its fun concept, but it became the phenomenon it is today thanks to its skins and else cosmetic items. Now, Epic Games applied a new system that raised fans’ eyebrows and caused concern for the future.

As announced a couple of months ago, Epic Games incorporated a new age rating system in the Battle Royale. The objective is to regulate “all own and third-party playable content” that is published through the Creative way.

The free-to-play video game has a Teen rating according to the ESRB system, but islands made in Creative Mode will have their own age restrictions. In this way, parents and guardians will be able to protect minors from accessing inappropriate content.

Although it is a good initiative, the system brought with it a change that caused controversy in the free title community.

Fortnite restricts skins and much more aesthetic content

After the premiere of the v27.10 updateFortnite players noticed that some skins and customization items have a alert symbol. This means that these items are restricted and cannot be used in the Creative Mode levels that They are only suitable for people over 12 years oldwhich is the highest classification.

Now, what is restricted content? There are many doubts, and it seems that the implementation of the classification system is far from perfect. In theory, the affected content is what can be considered inappropriate for children.

All Fortnite experiences and worlds now have a rating

In general, skins that have an age restriction are those that show a firearm, as is the case with Leon S. Kennedy from Resident Evil and Lara Croft from Tomb Raider, to mention a couple of examples. Things that may scare children, such as Carnage from Marvel and the Predatorare in a similar situation.

However, some skins that allude to franchises licensed for adults, such as Kratos from God of War, do not have an age restriction, even though games starring that character are rated M in the ESRB system. The same goes for outfits that may be a little suggestive, like Chun-Li de Street Fighter.

Some Fortnite skins and cosmetic items cannot be used in certain modes

Fortnite fans are upset and demanding refunds

Although the main experience of Fortnite is the Battle Royalemore and more players are entering just to participate in non-violent levels in the Creative Modeor, such as races, parkour tests, hide and seek, etc. So, restricting content by age is a logical, but controversial, move.

What happens is that players will not be able to use certain skins in levels that are suitable for children under 12 years old. Of course, this situation bothered many fans, who expressed their discontent and They demanded refunds.

“It’s really cool how you can buy something 3 years ago and they can turn around and say, ‘Do you remember that skin you paid for?’ Well, you can’t use it in these game modes anymore,’” one player said. “If someone spent money on an item hoping to use it everywhere, they should be eligible for a refund,” said another.

Fortnite fans are upset and want their money back

But tell us, what do you think of this initiative? Let us read you in the comments.

