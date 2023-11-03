The return of the original map in Fortnite Origins has had results, and more than 3 million players have connected at the same time, breaking records since we have records.

The season Fortnite Origins brings back the first original Battle Royale map, along with classic skins and weapons remembered with nostalgia by many players.

Epic Games’ move for Fortnite Season 5 Chapter 4, in a shorter and more intense season as a bridge to the future Chapter 5 of Fortnite with more new features, has gone very well, and this season has attracted more interest than any of the recent ones.

According to the (unofficial) player tracker Fortnite.GG, today the historical record of simultaneous players on Fortnite has been broken, around 4 million players.

The figures, at the time of writing these lines, are dancing a little, but it is clear that today the previous record of players has been far surpassed (since records have been kept, which is only from April 2023), of 2.8 million players at the end of September.

Throughout the day that figure will probably increase, so we will have to wait until the end of the weekend to have concrete figures. In fact, many players are reporting connection problems or queues to enter on the servers..

Why the Fortnite Origins season is so special

This season brings back, for just one month, the first Fortnite map, in almost remake form, because we will not give up the improvements of recent years, such as the ability to slide us and do parkour, the no-build mode and Unreal Engine 5 advancements.

Your season pass will pay tribute through weekly updates to the updates that Fortnite had in its season 1.

There is no shortage of shopping carts, bolonchos, quads, battle stars, assault rifles or guided missiles. It is logical that players who started playing Fortnite Battle Royale in 2017 or 2018 they are now having a blast with this “nostalgic” season (how quickly time flies…).