Epic Games finally uploads the gameplay trailer for the OG season of Fortnite, with the return of the original map and classic skins. Where do we fall, people?

Twelve hours before downtime Fortnite that will precede the new season, Epic Games has uploaded the gameplay trailer for Fortnite ANDand it’s like going back five years in time.

As you probably already know, Fortnite season 5 Chapter 4 is a special, shorter season in which the original map from the first Battle Royale returns, along with classic skins and weapons.

It is almost a “remake” of the first Fortnite map, because we will not give up the Battle Royale improvements of recent years, such as the ability to slide us and do parkour, the no-build mode and the graphical improvements, but with the first map there was, before Epic Games went crazy with the seasons.

More confirmed returns to Fortnite OG

This week insiders like Shiina or HYPEX have been previewing much of the new, or rather “old”, content of the season, warning that it will be a shorter season than usual, the entire month of November, but that it will have changes constantly.

This trailer confirms vehicles such as the Hoverboard or the Quads, the battle stars and the guided missile.

Where do we fall? Mythical locations like Chopped Floors, Compromised Reels, Tomato Temple or Lucky Landing They will return on a map that changes much more quickly, so don’t get lost if you want to see everything.

The battle pass will have level 70 as the maximum level, and will have classic skins such as Ragnarok, the Dark Knight or the Renegade. On the other hand, it has been leaked that during the season skins from Stranger Things.

Fortnite will end its current Chapter 4 season 4 at 8:00 AM CEST on Friday, November 3, and after a time in which the servers will be closed, the “original” season of Fortnite will begin, which will require playing every week so as not to miss anything, and quickly climb the battle pass.