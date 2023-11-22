You may remember the details about the return of Chapter 1 and how it had doubled the number of players, and today we bring interesting news for Fortnite fans, very attentive. They relate to new content on the way.

As we have learned, Epic Games seems to be preparing a new skin for Eminem. This is what was shared:

Fortnite’s ‘The Big Bang’ event is scheduled for December 2, 2023, although its exact content remains a mystery. There is speculation that this event could involve music-related elements, with rumors becoming stronger in this regard. An intriguing revelation is the presence discovered in the game code of a skin linked to Eminem, the renowned rap artist.

Additionally, multiple variants of the rapper have been found, raising questions about his connection to the game. Although the relationship between Eminem and Fortnite remains an enigma, Epic is expected to reveal more details in the near future, without keeping the expectant community waiting long.

Close up images of Slim Shady Fortnite VIA @Luwwani pic.twitter.com/nC7azun3YE — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) November 21, 2023

The “Marshall Magma” variant is a limited time exclusive. Attend The Big Bang on December 2nd, and unlock the exclusive MARSHALL MAGMA style for MARSHALL NEVER MORE pic.twitter.com/z8dObngsI3 — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) November 21, 2023

What do you think about it?

