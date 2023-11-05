We already informed you about the return of Chapter 1 and today we bring interesting news for Fortnite fans, very attentive. They relate to their upcoming news.

As we have learned, it seems that new content has been leaked from Stranger Things. This is confirmed:

Playable character: Eleven with three styles, including the one from Season 3 and two designs from Hawkins Laboratory. Unique emote for Once. Two pickaxes: Steve Harrigton’s bat and Eddie Munson’s spear. Accessories: a diorama of Hopper’s cabin and an EGGO waffle. For now we do not have dates.

What do you think about it? Do not hesitate to share your opinion in the comments. If you are interested, you can also find our complete coverage on Fortnite at this link. And you already know that you can consult the 30 best free games for Nintendo Switch in history on the website.

