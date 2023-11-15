Fortnite has been greatly inspired by the gala of the The Game Awards and its presenter Geoff Keighley. In fact, they have landed in the form of a world created by Nighttimes and Studio 568. It is a central world that connects us with up to 10 other islands created by the community.

On these islands we can explore all the content and vote to collect statues from The Game Awards. Thanks to collecting these special figures, We will be able to increase our level of experience. Presenter Geoff Keighley himself has given special statements about this surprise Fortnite update:

“Since introducing Live From Risky Reels in Fortnite in 2019, I’ve been thinking about ways The Game Awards could bring our celebration to the games we play every day. Our Fortnite island is the first experiment in this direction, and I’m particularly excited to help highlight the amazing community generated by users around the world”.

These are the details extra that you have to know to be able to participate in this very interesting project.

To access “Fortnite Game Awards Voting”, they will need a special code to enter the core world:

Furthermore, so that the votes are clean, Each Epic ID is limited so that the same game in the same category cannot be voted on multiple times (vote duplication). Voting will be active until December 6, 2023 and will end on the 7th.

