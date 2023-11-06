We already informed you about the return of Chapter 1 and how it had doubled the number of players, and today we bring interesting news for Fortnite fans, very attentive. They relate to your latest content.

As we have learned, the game seems to continue sweeping and breaking records thanks to the recent arrival of the OG season of Fortnite, which has brought back the game’s original map and has generated great interest among players.

Now these new data have been confirmed:

As we told you yesterday, Fortnite reached a record of concurrent players with more than 6 million during the last weekend. On Saturday, Fortnite achieved its best day ever, with 44.7 million unique players trying out the OG Season. This season brought back the game’s first map. Players racked up a staggering total of 102 million hours of gameplay in a single day.

