Fortnite regained the momentum it had lost thanks to its Temporada AND, which brought back the original map. Millions of players returned to the Battle Royale thanks to this, so it is normal to think that Epic Games will somehow retain this modality due to its great popularity. However, dataminers have bad news for gamers.

The OG Season content has its days numbered

There is bad news for fans of the OG Season of Fortnite

Players have had a lot of fun on the original map, so they have asked Epic Games to preserve it in some form, such as a special game mode. However, dataminers like Shiina revealed that everything will change with El Big Bang.

According to their sources, the OG Season content will disappear and, with it, so will the original map. Thus, it will not be available in any special mode once the new chapter of the Battle Royale begins.

“Fortnite OG will not remain as a separate mode during Chapter 5,” the dataminer revealed, to the disappointment of many players who enjoyed returning to the original map.

Some fans are resigned and accepted that the trip to the past was great even though it will soon come to an end. There were even players who thanked Epic Games for said content, as they never imagined that the original map would return at some point.

We remind you that The Big Bang will take place on Saturday, December 2, and that it will have the special participation of Eminem. The rapper will have several skins for the occasion, which will arrive in the in-game store shortly.

