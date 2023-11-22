The legal dispute between Epic Games and Google is revealing some secrets of the video game industry. Recently, it was revealed that the Fortnite: Battle Royale company thought about suing Sony if it did not agree to implement crossplay on PlayStation.

Video: The story behind: Fortnite Battle Royale

Epic Games was thinking about suing PlayStation for not accessing crossplay in Fortnite

In 2017 and 2018, Sony’s video game business was at the top and PlayStation 4 It was the most successful console. Thinking that someone could intimidate the Japanese company was almost impossible. However, it did happen. According to testimonies given in the hearings held between Epic Games y Google (via Gamesindustry.biz), the company Tim Sweeney He saw crossplay as an opportunity for growth and seeing that Fortnite: Battle Royale was on the rise, he considered that it should not be limited for hardware reasons.

However, it was known that Sony was categorically opposed to crossplay with other platforms, be it Xbox, Nintendo, PC or mobile, and in response to the refusal, Tim Sweeney sent an email to Phil Rosenberg, then vice president and head of global relations with PlayStation publishers and developers, to warn him that they would enable, yes or yes, crossplay in Fortnite no matter what the Japanese company said. According to Tim Sweeney’s testimony, they were willing to take the matter to court if necessary.

PS4 and Fortnite: Battle Royale, something that could not have happened

This was the message that Tim Sweeney sent to the PlayStation controllers

The warning included John Koderawho was president and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment: “Please inform Kodera-san, and be clear, that Epic will allow full interoperability between all platforms in Fortnite at an opportune time in the future. We are prepared to continue this path with all available resources, wherever it takes us and for however long.

Do not miss it: Epic Games Store doesn’t make money; has millions of dollars invested in 5 years

It should be remembered that in those years, the campaign in favor of crossplay also emerged from the ranks of Xbox with Phil Spencer with the idea that gaming should not be limited for reasons of hardware and digital platforms. At that time, the Microsoft brand made an alliance with Nintendo, carrying Minecraft to Switch along with some titles that were created with Xbox as a publisher.

In the end, reluctantly, Sony gave in and enabled crossplay on PlayStation 4 and it remains anecdotal that it was close to being on the list of companies to sue by Epic Games and Tim Sweeney in an offensive against the status quo of digital platforms of content distribution.

Stay informed, at LEVEL UP.

Video: CONFIDENTIAL! Industry secrets from the Epic vs. case Manzana

Fuente

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News