In recent years, Fortnite, the successful Battle Royale from Epic Games, received many skins and else customization items as part of the seasons and collaborations. Therefore, fans raised their voices when a new update restricts a considerable percentage of that cosmetic content.

Epic Games announced a few weeks ago that it was going to implement a new age rating system designed for the Creative way. Said and done, the update arrived and it didn’t take long for players to discover that some skins and items received a restriction for being inappropriate for some islands made by users and the company itself.

Although the skins and items that received an age restriction They can still be used in Battle Royalewhich is the main free-to-play game mode, are prohibited on islands that are suitable for users under 12 years old.

Following player complaints, Fortnite will change the new restrictions system

According to fan reports, the skins banned for being inappropriate are those that show a gun or those who They are very scary for children.

For example, Clare Redfield, Leon S. Kennedy, Deadpool, Harley Quinn, Terminator, Lara Croft and Nathan Drake are some of the skins that have an age restriction and cannot be used in some levels of Creative Mode due to have a visible weapon in the outfitwhile Carnage, the Xenomorph, Keleritas and Venom are also banned from certain islands due to be scary monsters.

Fortnite skins with a warning symbol are restricted

In the midst of the controversy, the developer studio stated that approximately 7% of skins of Fortnite the restriction was applied to them.

This change generated the displeasure of the community, which turned to social networks to show their disagreement and demand refunds. Epic Games is aware that the new system made players uncomfortable, so it confirmed that will change the focus and that he already has some plans in motion.

Epic Games acknowledges the error and promises changes to the Fortnite skin system

“Well, our plan for cosmetics with the qualifications update missed the mark. We’re working on some new options that we hope to implement for, say… some kind of big in-game event. Stay tuned, we will keep you informed,” the company stated through the official Fortnite account.

It remains to be seen what changes the system will receive, but the community celebrated that Epic Games recognized its mistake.

But tell us, do you think the studio made the right decision? Let us read you in the comments

Fortnite is available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. You can read more about him if you click here.

