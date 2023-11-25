Fortnite fans are waiting for El Big Bangan important event that will put an end to the current chapter and that, in addition, will bring with it Eminem. Although this long-awaited collaboration will still take a few days to arrive, you can hear the rapper’s music in the Battle Royale for a long time.

Recently, players discovered something curious: Eminem sings so fast that can break certain skins. Specifically, we are referring to reactive skins, that is, those that change when something specific happens in the game. In this case, they react to Eminem’s music, but not how fans expected.

Eminem’s music wreaks havoc on certain Fortnite skins

Eminem’s music can be heard for a long time on the Idols radio or Icon Radio Station in the game. The X user known as Shanyshdw discovered something curious that is related to the rapper’s songs and certain skins.

The player decided to use the Goosebumps reactive skin which, in theory, should react and change to the rhythm of the music. However, there comes a time when Eminem’s pace is so fast that the skin simply cannot keep up.

Specifically, the player shared a video where one of the fastest fragments of the song Godzilla is heard. The skin begins to react and change little by little, but there comes a time when it stops and loses all its effect due to the speed of the music.

This detail has some players worried, as they fear that during The Big Bang some skins will not be completely ready to react as they should to the rapper’s music. Below you can see a video:

bro started rapping so fast my wrap literally stopped reacting to music pic.twitter.com/c0OMiWmt0X — Shany (@Shanyshdw) November 22, 2023

We remind you that the event will take place on Saturday, December 2, while the Eminem skins (Rapper, Slim Shady and His name was Marshall) will arrive at the Battle Royale on November 29.

