In late 2022, Fortnite had a collaboration with Eminem; However, many were disappointed. This is because the Battle Royale He only received some songs from the popular rapper, but there was no special event or skins from the singer.

After all these months, there is finally good news for players who were waiting for a collaboration as such, as details of an event have just been leaked where Eminem and their music will be the stars.

Eminem would soon arrive at Fortnite with skins and a possible concert

Reputable dataminers like Shiina and iFireMonkey surprised all Battle Royale fans, as they leaked images of an upcoming Eminem event. According to the details, it will be the surprise for the closing of the current chapter of the game.

Although Epic Games has not confirmed anything for now, leaked images of the content that this collaboration will offer are already circulating on networks. The dream of many fans of the rapper will come true, as Eminem will have several skins: Marshall Never More y Slim Shady.

On the other hand, there is talk of a special concert that Eminem will give within the Battle Royale. Additionally, Epic would be preparing more content that could be related to the history and future of the game.

As of this writing, there is no confirmed or leaked date for Eminem’s event; However, dataminers insist that it will be something special for the closing of the current chapter. Below you can see images of the rapper’s skins.

Eminem would soon arrive in Fortnite: Battle Royale

