You probably remember the details about the return of Chapter 1 and how it had doubled the number of players, and today we bring interesting news for Fortnite fans, very attentive. They relate to new content on the way.

As we have learned, Epic Games has already detailed the arrival of Eminem as part of its new event. It had already been leaked and now we have official details.

DON’T MISS EMINEM… PLAYING EMINEM IN FORTNITE!

Don’t know what to wear to the event? The new suits rapper, Slim Shady y His name was Marshall. and their matching accessories will be available in the item shop starting Thursday, November 30 at 01:00 CET. Show off your Idol Series costumes!

Do you already have the His name was Marshall suit? Well, level it up, because if you attend The Big Bang, you will unlock the style Magmatic Marshall of the suit. This style will be unlocked whether you purchase the outfit before or after attending the event.

