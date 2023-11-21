You probably remember the details about the return of Chapter 1 and how it had doubled the number of players, and today we bring interesting news for Fortnite fans, very attentive. They relate to new content on the way.

As we have learned, Epic Games has already detailed its next big event. Something very big is about to happen. Stop by El Big Bangthe next Fortnite live event, the Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 20:00 CET! This event will mark a new beginning for Fortnite.

HOW TO JOIN THE EVENT

The Big Bang is a Fortnite event that will begin on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM CET. The experience will be available 30 minutes before in the Battle Royale box in Discover. This way, you can access before the event starts to equip your cosmetic items. Invite your friends: the event supports groups of up to four players. Aren’t you going to be near a dedicated gaming device during the event? Xbox Cloud Gaming, NVDIA GeForce NOW and Amazon Luna services will allow you play Fortnite via cloud streaming on your computer or mobile device.

FORTNITE EXPERIENCES: AVAILABILITY AND MAINTENANCE

In order to prepare for The Big Bang, Fortnite experiences created by Epic will be disabled on December 2nd starting at 18:00 CET, but creator experiences will remain available until update 28:00 maintenance begins at 05:00 CET. :30 CET the next day.

In order to prepare for The Big Bang, Fortnite experiences created by Epic will be disabled on December 2nd starting at 18:00 CET, but creator experiences will remain available until update 28:00 maintenance begins at 05:00 CET. :30 CET the next day.

