It is clear that Epic Games continues to attract players to its Battle Royale, but the leaks come early many times; like this one that the Fortnite Chapter 5 map would have shown.

Fortnite is played on PCPS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch y mobiles con Android e iOS since its original premiere, something that coincidentally is now seen with the return of its initial map; but this filtration points ways.

Following the news that the number of games in Epic Games Battle Royale has exploded on all platforms thanks to the premiere of Fortnite Origins, another map gossip reaches the RRSS.

And all this without forgetting, of course, that Epic Games also revealed the contents of the Origins Pass and the structure that the new season of Fortnite Chapter 4 will follow.

As echoed by Insider Gaming, one of the Most well-known and prominent Fortnire leakers has posted something new on the red social de Elon Musk.

Apparently, he decided to share a image posted by user ImPeQu where the “unfinished” map of the Fortnite chapter 5 update.

ImPeQu published more information about it, such as certain textures that are used for the Fortnite Chapter 5 mapbut what caught the most attention was this unfinished map graphic.

At the moment, what you are seeing just above these lines could be the Fortnite Chapter 5 mapbut nothing can be confirmed yet as it is a non-original HYPEX publication.

The full picture of the supposed map to be interesting enough at first glance, but offers nothing further about what the Chapter in question might contain.

Its code name is ‘Helios’ and as stated in the tweet itself, it looks like an unfinished map. Now, how could it be ended? This is something we also do not know.

The background logo does not appear, but be careful with the flame

Apart from identifying said map as a Greek ‘Titan’ and a personification of the sun, there is nothing more we can extract from the possible naming convention.

Let’s not leave aside either that Epic Games also confirmed the skins of the Fortnite Battle Pass Chapter 4: Origins along with the return of a much-loved vehicle.

But surely many are wondering about the date on which Fortnite Chapter 4 season 5 begins, here we leave everything we know about it.

Of course, it also seems that the new Fortnite: Origins update presents a crossover with Stranger Things. The famous Netflix horror and science fiction series joins forces with the Battle Royale.

¿How long does Fortnite Origins last? as for there to be leaked the supposed map of Fortnite Chapter 5 with codename ‘Helios’?