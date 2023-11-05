We already informed you about the return of Chapter 1 and how it had doubled the number of players, and today we bring interesting news for Fortnite fans, very attentive. They relate to your latest content.

As we have learned, the game seems to continue sweeping. These are the news:

The recent arrival of the OG season of Fortnitewhich has brought back the original map of the game, has generated great interest among players.

Return to nostalgia: The reappearance of the original map attracted both dedicated players and those who had stopped playing, generating a significant increase in the number of concurrent players.

New record: During this weekend, Fortnite has reached a new record with an impressive total of 6,172,463 concurrent players, demonstrating the effectiveness of Epic’s strategy.

Continuous challenge: The question that remains to be answered is whether Epic will be able to retain these players once the OG season ends, which presents an ongoing challenge for the game.

What do you think about it? Do not hesitate to share your opinion in the comments. If you are interested, you can also find our complete coverage on Fortnite at this link. And you already know that you can consult the 30 best free games for Nintendo Switch in history on the website.

Fuente.