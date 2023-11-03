Fortnite chains its premiere of Return to Chapter 1 in a way that has delighted both the most veteran and the most novice players of Epic Games’ star title. And the game’s update schedule has left more than one speechless.

The new season of Fortnite is a return to chapter 1 in full, not only because the new aspects that we will have in the battle passalso for the locations of the first original map, objects, vehicles and weapons that we cannot ignore.

Some of the objects that we will have available in this new season that pays tribute to the origins of Fortnite are:

Mini shields and shield canisters Camouflage bushes and grenades. Heavy, double-barrel, tactical, pump-action shotgun. silencers for weapons Classic pistol Classic grenade launcher and classic sniper.

In short, a complete arsenal that recovers the weapons we had in the early stages of the game. Furthermore also Traps such as the fishing trap, Quads, shopping carts, stormwing planes and pirate cannons return. These are the dates on which the content of the new season will be updated to bring us all these and many more additions:

November 9, 2023 November 16, 2023 November 23, 2023

