Like every week, Fortnite offers us new and varied content that we cannot miss. From a wide range of offers, skins, aspects, and a multitude of objects to unique items and exclusive community maps. Such is the case of the latest additions that we have found today November 15 in store.
Let’s do a brief review of the most important content that Epic Games wanted to update the official game Store today:
LOTS
Rat Attack Bundle: Cost 1800 V-Bucks
Camille – Suit with different versions
Rattus envelop you – Camouflage
Tail of rata – Pico
Attack al heart – Backpack Accessory
Rata street – Charging screen
Ratamorfosis – Gesture
ASPECTS AND OTHERS
Camille Complete Set: Cost 1500 V-Bucks
Camille – Lasts
Attack al heart – Backpack Accessory
Ratamorfosis – Gesture
Others
Zadie – Outfit: 1200 V-Bucks Echo Windwalker – Outfit: 800 V-Bucks Scythe – Pickaxe: 800 V-Bucks Boy’s A Liar – Emote: 500 V-Bucks Toosie Slide – Emote: 500 V-Bucks
Remember that these lots and additions many times they are not put on sale again until a long time has passed. So you will have to take advantage of today to get into the in-game store.
Leave a Reply