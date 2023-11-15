Like every week, Fortnite offers us new and varied content that we cannot miss. From a wide range of offers, skins, aspects, and a multitude of objects to unique items and exclusive community maps. Such is the case of the latest additions that we have found today November 15 in store.

Let’s do a brief review of the most important content that Epic Games wanted to update the official game Store today:

LOTS

Rat Attack Bundle: Cost 1800 V-Bucks

Camille – Suit with different versions

Rattus envelop you – Camouflage

Tail of rata – Pico

Attack al heart – Backpack Accessory

Rata street – Charging screen

Ratamorfosis – Gesture

ASPECTS AND OTHERS

Camille Complete Set: Cost 1500 V-Bucks

Camille – Lasts

Attack al heart – Backpack Accessory

Ratamorfosis – Gesture

Others

Zadie – Outfit: 1200 V-Bucks Echo Windwalker – Outfit: 800 V-Bucks Scythe – Pickaxe: 800 V-Bucks Boy’s A Liar – Emote: 500 V-Bucks Toosie Slide – Emote: 500 V-Bucks

Remember that these lots and additions many times they are not put on sale again until a long time has passed. So you will have to take advantage of today to get into the in-game store.