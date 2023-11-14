Like every week, Fortnite usually offers us a wide range of offers, skins, aspects, and a multitude of objects which are usually part of a specific season. Such is the case of the latest additions that we have found today November 14 in store.

Let’s review everything content that Epic Games wanted to update in the game Store:

Champions (Gesture): 300 V-Bucks Hooray (Gesture): 300 V-Bucks Flying Longboard – Hang Gliding Jiggle Jiggle (Gesture): 500 V-Bucks “Kitty Gun” (Gesture): 300 V-Bucks Hana: 1500 V-Bucks – Suit and Backpack and accessories.

Current LOTS in Fortnite for Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Lot of “Alien Abduction” in Fortnite: 2500 paVos.

Mariano the Human – Suit with +4,000 possible combinations.

Careful (suit, has several styles).

Leviathan (Skin).

In the end meteorological – Backpack accessory.

Tank of pieces – Backpack Accessory.

Slasher steering wheel – Backpack accessory.

Lot with “Alien Abduction Equipment”: 2000 V-Bucks.

Alien – Gesture.

planetary probe – Lower Delta

Companions frozen – Pico

Hachamundi – Pico

It should also be noted that the objects in the Fortnite store They are usually changed both daily and weekly, so if you are interested in something on the list, you would do well to enter the game and get what caught your attention the most. Remember that these lots and additions are often not put on sale again until a long time has passed.

