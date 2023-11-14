He Sol Forum It is a space that has become the national, cultural and musical epicenter. It is located in the Iztacalco area and has hosted so many renowned events that it is already one of the favorites of attendees and artists. Among the long list of artists who have performed at the stadium are Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney, Coldplay y Blackpink.

Even the concert that began the musical history of the Foro Sol was Paul McCartneywho has remained current all these years to the point of appearing again in the next 14 y November 16, 2023.

The space, which has a capacity of more than 60 thousand people, will be renovated, according to Ocesa, to improve its quality and capacity. For this reason, Vive Latino 2024 must find a provisional headquarters. The 2024 edition of the Ibero-American Festival of Musical Culture will take place in turn 4 of the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguezheadquarters belonging to the same owners of the forum.

Los last concerts to be performed in it Sol Forum Before its closure for renovations they will be:

RBD in it “I’m Rebel Tour“. The band will be there 6 times between November and December 2023.

Junior H on November 23, 2023.

The concert in charge of reopening the doors of the venue will be the legendary heavy rock band Metallica in September 2024.

