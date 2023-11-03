We review all the leaked content of Fornite OG that returns with the launch of season 5 Chapter 4. These are all the weapons, map locations, skins and more that return to the battle royale.

Fortnite returns to the origins and veteran battle royale players are enjoying themselves. Fortnite season 5 Chapter 4 en Fortnite ANDa return to the past that brings us a lot of content loaded with nostalgia.

Epic Games has prepared a truly special start to the season that will allow us, over 4 weeks, to relive some of the best moments of the game in its origins. The first details leaked by the well-known HYPEX leaker They allow us to learn about weapons and much more.

Fortnite returns to the past with season 5 Chapter 4

In terms of main locations, this above will be the initial map with which Fortnite season 5 Chapter 4 starts, which incorporates Chopped Floors, Compromised Reels, Tomato Temple or Lucky Landing. We also have Soto Solitario, Alameda Aullante and more.

Furthermore, in terms of weapons, equipment and skins, a good number of objects have been confirmed as tactical shotgun, supply packs and even the sliding board among many other well-known novelties.

Las traps, machine gun turrets, the OG assault rifle and more weapons will be available. Yes, the Scar that dominated the games years ago will also return in full force. What weapons did you use at that time?

There will be a number of skins related to aspects of past seasons that correspond to chapter 1. The battle pass will pay tribute to the classics with “remasterings” of skins such as Ragnarok, the Dark Knight or the Renegade.

To all this we must also add that there will be a no-build mode with the old map (as we have had until now) and that mechanics such as jumping, climbing or sliding will remain.

Until the new season arrives we are well served with Fortnitemares 2023 and many more modes that are still present in the game. Remember that we have already given you the solution to the Fortnite Blood Moon missions: Nightmares.

Regarding other news, it has been learned that the LEGO X Fortnite collaboration will not arrive until 2024, and will also have physical products, such as a kit based on the iconic llama. What do you expect from the new season?