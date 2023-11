Fornication with underage boys from Hengelo and Hilversum, among others, making child pornography and possessing 944 child pornographic photos and videos. Eighteen months after his arrest, the former director of the Kanjer Wens foundation, Peter V. (55) from Almere, must appear in court. V. denies the accusations, victims want his confession. “Be a man, admit what you did and accept your punishment.”