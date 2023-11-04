On the eve of the Hyderabad E-Prix of Formula E last February, plans were revealed for a series known as the ACE Championship, a category that was supposed to represent an opportunity for junior drivers before entering Formula E.

The main electric series, in fact, does not have a preparatory category, because the drivers generally come from either Formula 1 or the Endurance championship, but in the series’ plans there has always been the idea of ​​bridging this gap. Formula ACE’s hope was in fact to use cars with similar performance to those of the old generation of Formula E single-seaters, namely Gen 2, abandoned in 2022 at the end of its life cycle.

However, in the meantime plans have changed and the series has now been renamed and relaunched as Formula G, where G stands for green, global, good, growth and groundbreaking, revealing an idea that recalls those of the electric championships. The inaugural season, expected to kick off in 2024, will feature four independent regional leagues, each featuring 10 teams.

Photo by: FIA Formula E

The car shown in the launch presentation of the Formula ACE championship last February

Each of the four championships will in turn be divided into two routes, one dedicated to professional drivers and the other to junior drivers. This is made possible by the nature of the car, called FG-ETwin, which can be used in two power modes: the professionals and with more experience, who will take part in the FG-1 category, will clearly be able to use all the power of the car, while junior pilots will be able to have a reduced quantity available in the FG-2 class.

Formula G has stated that the idea behind the choice to keep the same car but with different power is to reduce costs and allow the teams to contest two races with the same budget.

“When Nick Heidfeld and I created Formula EACE, we always envisioned two series with the same teams competing in their own events around the world,” said Dilbagh Gill, founder and CEO of Formula G, previously Team Principal of the team Formula E Mahindra

“By listening to team owners, we decided to change the name. By listening to teams, promoters, owners of other motorsport series and various stakeholders, it became clear that each region had its own economic and sustainability challenges and goals that we needed to address if we wanted Formula G to become the leading support series in the fastest growing and underserved motorsports industry.”

“I am proud that, having received everyone’s support, Formula G, by launching as a support series in multiple regions, is the first global series to create the accessibility and affordability, unique by region, that will allow Formula G to attract a greater diversity of team owners, drivers, mechanics and engineers, while creating significantly more career opportunities on and off the track.”

Photo by: Andreas Beil

Nick Heidfeld, Dilbagh Gill, Mahindra team principal, the organizers of the series

When the ACE series was presented in India, the organizers showed a car reminiscent of the Gen 2 Formula E with revised details. However, the leaders of Formula G explained that they had secured contracts and suppliers to build a new electric car, of which, however, only a teaser was shown.

Speaking about the series, fellow co-founder Nick Heidfeld said: “It’s a championship I’m incredibly passionate about and I’ve wanted to participate from the moment Dilbagh presented his vision. As a driver, I recognize the barriers that stand in the way of the opportunity to race competitively and to progress at different levels”, explained the former Formula 1 driver, who then also raced in Formula E for Mahindra.

“I believe Formula G is a truly unique racing platform that breaks down many of these barriers and will create previously unavailable opportunities. At the same time, Formula G will fill a green racing void that everyone in the industry, from teams to drivers , sponsors, promoters and, above all, racing fans around the world have been waiting. I can’t wait to contest the first races and help the next generations of drivers become the stars of the future,” he added German.

