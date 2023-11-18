Will Ferrari take pole in Vegas or will Max Verstappen?

99% show, 1% sporting event. This is how Max Verstappen describes the Grand Prix of Las Vegas. That was also true during the First Free Training yesterday, because there was very little racing. Fortunately, the manhole covers have now been fixed (just like Carlos Sainz’s car) and it is now time for qualifying for the Las Vegas GP. It will still be a bit of a sporting event.

We already know that Carlos starts 10-0 behind, because he faces a grid penalty of 10 places. Furthermore, it doesn’t look bad for Scuderia Ferrari, because it was Leclerc and Sainz who recorded the fastest times in FP2. But of course you don’t buy anything else for that. What counts is the qualification.

Q1

During Q1 it soon becomes clear that Leclerc is still fast. He sets the tone with a time of 1:34.898. The other drivers cannot match this, including our Max. Sainz joins a little later to make it a Ferrari one-two. The Italian racing team is therefore doing well. That does not apply to McLaren. As the final seconds tick away, Piastri is in the danger zone. Norris had recorded a 13th fastest time, but had to watch helplessly from the pit box as he dropped in the rankings. It is Stroll who delivers the final blow. This means that both McLarens are out in Q1. And while Lando was still spraying champagne on stage last week…

The dropouts in Q1 are:

16. Lando Norris

17. Esteban Ocon

18. Zhou Guanyou

19. Oscar Piastra

20. Yuki Tsunoda

Q2

When Q2 has started, two Ferraris are again at the top with 10 minutes on the clock, but this time the other teams are also participating. Red Bull, Aston Martin and Mercedes alternate with the fastest times. Ultimately, it is Leclerc and Sainz (in that order) who dominate. With an impressive time of 1:32.834, the Monegasque is by far the fastest. Furthermore, it is mainly the Williams team that impresses. In the last minute, both Albon and Sargeant (who is finally on track this weekend) manage to secure a place in the top 10 with relative ease. This is at the expense of Hamilton and Perez, who both crash out in Q2. Verstappen has now recorded a modest fifth fastest time. This makes Ferrari and Williams (!) the only teams to have maneuvered both cars in Q3.

The dropouts in Q2 are:

11. Lewis Hamilton

12. Sergio Perez

13. Nico Hulkenberg

14. Lance Stroll

15. Daniel Ricciardo

Q3

In Q3 we see the same pattern again. After 6 minutes, Leclerc and Sainz have once again claimed the top positions on the scoreboard. Verstappen can still come somewhat close. He has to give in 8 hundredths to Leclerc. When the last minute arrives, Charles sits down again. It just barely exceeds it with a time of 1:32.726. Sainz in first would be the best scenario for Ferrari, but unfortunately: he is unable to improve Leclerc’s time. And Verstappen…? Neither does he, so he has to settle for third fastest. The biggest surprise, however, is Logan Sargeant, who does not qualify last today, but seventh. However, he still has to acknowledge his superiority in Albon, because he claims P6.

So the top 10 looks like this:

Charles Leclerc Carlos Sainz (10 places grid penalty) MAX VERSTAPPEN George Russell Pierre Gasly Alexander Albon Logan Sargeant Valtteri Bottass Kevin Magnussen Fernando Alonso

Since Carlos receives a grid penalty, he will start tomorrow (or actually: tonight) from P11 and the rest of the top 10 will move up one place. So Max Verstappen simply starts from the front row. Who knows, he might be back in the lead in no time. Or would there be another victory for Ferrari?

This article Formula 1 Qualifying: Las Vegas GP 2023 first appeared on Ruetir.