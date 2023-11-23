And while we are often a bit condescending about complaining Formula 1 drivers, we understand it in this case.

One more race and then the 2023 Formula 1 season is finally over. A crazy year, as Max Verstappen himself says. In which he not only refers to his 18 victories, but also to the many races that the teams had to compete in.

Because there really were a lot of them. Despite the canceled race in Italy, which should have been held in May, but did not take place due to heavy rain, there were still 22.

And then you think, 22 weekends of racing, that’s not too bad, isn’t it? That’s true, but it’s more than just driving around in circles for an hour and a half. It’s also the road to get there, jet lag, hotels, press days, tests, you name it. Logically they are a bit fed up with it.

Formula 1 drivers complain of fatigue

And especially at such a last race of the season, there are several Formula 1 drivers who complain of extreme fatigue. Max Verstappen is one of them of course. Because he never misses an opportunity to indicate that there is too much racing. Whose deed.

But Daniel Ricciardo also complains that he doesn’t like it. He thinks that the Formula 1 drivers will swing around the track delirious and hallucinating next weekend. And that is mainly due to last week’s location; Vegas.

Not that they went all out with all kinds of narcotics and mind-altering substances and booked light cages in large numbers in the large hotel rooms in Sodom and Gomorrah, America, but because of the time difference. They haven’t had time to get used to the new time zone.

There is something in it of course…

So that could still be exciting. Formula 1 racing with obstacles. Maybe a new format for next year?

