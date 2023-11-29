loading…

Former Israeli PM Ehud Barak said that 50 days after the Israeli military bombarded Gaza, the Hamas group was still far from being destroyed. Photo/REUTERS

TEL AVIV – Former Prime Minister (PM) Israel Ehud Barak said 50 days after the Israeli military ruthlessly bombarded Gaza, the Hamas group was still far from being destroyed and still maintained its capabilities.

In an article in the Haaretz newspaper, the former Zionist PM emphasized that Israel’s war aims led by PM Benjamin had failed.

According to him, Israeli troops have made significant gains. “But Hamas is far from being destroyed,” Barak wrote.

Barak warned that international support for Israel’s war would soon run out, while tensions rose behind closed doors, including with the United States and might even get worse.

He explained that it is PM Netanyahu’s responsibility to address these complexities, but he has failed in this mission, and is therefore unfit to lead.

Barak accused Netanyahu of ignoring the fact that a relationship based on trust with the White House is crucial for Israel to achieve its goals.

“Netanyahu’s failure in leading the war lies in his refusal to understand that victory cannot be achieved without a clear plan of objectives for the day after the war and a way to implement that plan,” continued Barak, quoted by Middle East Monitor, Wednesday (29/11/2023) .

(but)