He died at 100 years old Henry Kissinger, former US Secretary of State. Kissinger died at his home in Connecticut. Member of Republican Party, was National Security Advisor and United States Secretary of State during the presidencies of Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford tfrom 1969 to 1977.

In 1973 he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. At the beginning of the seventies Kissinger became the protagonist of an innovative foreign policy, achieving some important successes for the United States, which earned him great international prestige and a growing influence within the Nixon administration.

Furthermore, his ‘unscrupulous’ political methods, which did not exclude heavy interference, including military, on foreign governments and politicians, to safeguard US power at all costs and prevent the survival of political realities deemed hostile, as in the case of Chile and of Argentina, have been harshly criticized.

“Dr. Henry Kissinger, an esteemed American scholar and statesman, died today at his residence in Connecticut,” Kissinger Associates announced in a statement.