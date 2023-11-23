loading…

Stuart Seldowitz, a former US official during President Barack Obama’s administration, slandered the Prophet Muhammad SAW. He also said killing 4,000 Palestinian children was still not enough. Photo/via Middle East Monitor

NEW YORK CITY – Stuart Seldowitz, a former United States (US) State Department official, has become the target of criticism from many people for racist and Islamophobic comments. He has slandered the Prophet Muhammad SAW and called for the murder of children Palestine much more.

Seldowitz was caught on camera harassing a halal food seller in New York City by calling him a “terrorist.”

“Terrorists” he shouted. “If we killed 4,000 Palestinian children, you know what? That’s not enough. “That’s not enough,” he continued in the video recording, as quoted by The Guardian, Thursday (23/11/2023).

Seldowitz was an official with the Office of Israeli and Palestinian Affairs at the US Department of State from 1999 to 2003 and then served on the National Security Council during President Barack Obama’s administration.

His outrageous comments came as tensions in the New York City community rise over the Israel-Hamas war.

In another video, Seldowitz is seen forcing the Muslim trader to smile at him and then making slanderous comments against the Prophet Muhammad SAW.

“Did you rape your daughter like Muhammad did?” he said to the Muslim trader to offend him.

The response from the Muslim trader was that he did not speak English, but Seldowitz continued his verbal attacks.

“What are you talking about? You are speaking Arabic, the language of the Koran, the Koran which some people use as a toilet. What do you think about people who use the Koran as a toilet? Does that bother you?” Seldowitz said mockingly.

The Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR), on Wednesday, urged the White House and State Department to halt any future collaboration with Seldowitz.