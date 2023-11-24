loading…

The city of Ashkelon, Israel, was in chaos when it was attacked by Hamas rockets on October 7 2023. Scott Ritter, a former US military intelligence officer, said Hamas was the winner of the Gaza war, not Israel. Photo/REUTERS

WASHINGTON – Scott Ritter, former United States military intelligence officer, describes a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel which started Friday (24/11/2023) as a blessing for Palestine.

This ceasefire will allow for prisoner exchanges, the influx of humanitarian aid, and a calming of the conflict.

“The ceasefire, negotiated between Israel and Hamas and mediated by Qatar, was mutually agreed upon between both parties, and no one should be fooled into thinking that this is simply a victory for Hamas. Israel has taken a very aggressive stance and, given its goal of destroying Hamas “As an organization, Israel will not agree to a ceasefire under any circumstances,” said Ritter, as quoted by Al-Quds.

Ritter continued, “On the other hand, Hamas has made one of its main goals the start of the current round of fighting against Israel, by freeing Palestinian prisoners, especially women and children, held by Israel. In light of this, the ceasefire is an important victory for Hamas, and a humiliating defeat for Israel.”

According to him, Israel’s willingness to cease fire is a sign that something is wrong with its military operations in Gaza.

“Israel’s signing of the ceasefire is the clearest indication so far that things are not going well with regard to its attacks on Hamas,” Ritter said.

He understands that the Gaza war this time was really well prepared by Hamas.

“This result should not surprise anyone. When Hamas launched its attack on Israel, on October 7, Hamas began implementing a plan that had been in preparation for years. The careful attention to detail, as seen in the Hamas operation, underscores the fact that the movement “It was studying Israeli intelligence and military forces that opposed it, and uncovering weaknesses that were then exploited,” Ritter explained.

Previously, Ritter—who is also a former weapons inspector for the UN Special Commission—wrote a shocking analysis of the October 7 Hamas attack on southern Israel that killed 1,200 people and took hundreds hostage.

When Israeli and Western leaders described the Hamas attack as a terrorist attack, Ritter disagreed.