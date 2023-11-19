Rosalynn Carter, former US First Lady and wife of former President Jimmy Carter, Democrat, died on Sunday at the age of 96. Carter died at home in Plains, Georgia: she had dementia and she lived with her husband Carter, who is 99 years old and the longest-serving president in the history of the United States. The news of his death was given by the Carter Center in Atlanta, a non-profit organization founded by Carter and which deals with human rights.

Rosalynn Carter was born on August 18, 1927 in Plains and is considered one of the most politically active First Ladies in the history of the United States: she had active roles and tasks, not just representation, and proposed a new and different image of First Lady than that traditionally associated with this role. Carter often attended her husband’s operational meetings and, although she did not identify as a feminist, she lobbied hard for the recognition of gender equality and women’s political participation. However, the area in which she is best remembered concerns her activism on mental health, at a national and international level.