Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev. Photo/CNN

MOSCOW – Ex president Russia Dmitry Medvedev warns of action Poland recently could lead the country into direct confrontation with Russia and Belarus, which could result in the start of World War III .

The deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council made the comments in an article he wrote for the Russian newspaper Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

According to the article, the former Russian president from 2008-2012 said that Polish aid to Ukraine could cause the conflict to escalate into a global war.

“Poland’s military buildup and Polish military presence in Ukraine could trigger a direct confrontation between Warsaw, Belarus and Russia,” Medvedev wrote.

“In this case, the allied groups will provide an appropriate response to prevent threats originating from the evil ambitions of the Polish government,” he added.

“Poland’s reckless actions, if recklessly supported by its NATO allies, may have far-reaching dangerous consequences for the whole world. And then Poland will act as the ‘European hyena’ that triggers World War III,” he said as quoted by Newsweek, Friday (3/11/2023).

Elsewhere in the article, Medvedev accused Poland of having ulterior motives in supporting Ukraine. He claimed Poland was fighting for only one thing, namely to ensure its total domination of the region by establishing control over the countries located between Warsaw and Moscow.

He also provided a brief history of Russian-Polish relations over the years before further disparaging the “malicious ambitions” of the leaders in Warsaw and claiming that EU members harbor unconcealed hatred towards Poland.

“Now the leading countries of the European Union consider the Polish government to be evil neophytes and selfishly using all their institutions solely for their own interests, without making any contribution to European finances,” the Russian official wrote.

“It can be assumed that ultimately this will contribute to the destabilization of the structure of the EU itself, up to massive disputes within the European ‘friendly’ family and even the collapse of the European Union due to Poland’s fault,” he stressed.

(ian)